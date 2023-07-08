Local doctor’s second movie coming soon to a cinema near you

By Witness Reporter

You’re Next is a suspense drama filmed across the Midlands and Pietermaritzburg. Dr Rajendra Singh, who is a dermatologist, is the lead actor.

Singh said that working on his second movie, which has scenes of the iconic Midmar Dam in the final cinematic trailer, was an exciting experience.

“It was an exhilarating experience with the making of the movie being completed in a year,” said Singh.

In the cinematic trailer, Singh, who acts as detective Khan can be seen questioning a girl with a bloodied face and saying that it is all her fault.

Ashnee Singh, a local actress in the movie, said that the filming of the movie took place during the day and night with the beauty of the Midlands enhancing the scenes of the movie.

We had beautiful weather … and the Midmar Dam was overflowing so that added to the beauty of the scenes. We filmed during the day and night and at times getting into character and the scenes were a little scary.

Singh said he always had a love for writing movies which is the grounding for his second movie. His first movie was The Castle, also a psychological thriller.

“I am a dermatologist by profession but I always had a passion for writing movies,” said Singh.

You’re Next is produced by Singh, LX Seth and Edwin Cole.

Other actors in the movie include Rakshana Singh and Pietermaritzburg actress Anita Kader