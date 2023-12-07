Local GBV NGOs ‘not paid for months’

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

LifeLine and Rape Crisis Pietermaritzburg has threatened to pull their staff from GBV centres in the uMgungundlovu District if the Department of Social Development (DSD) does not pay the money owed to them.

Sixty-one social workers and six house mothers from the shelters are no longer working because they have not been paid.

These employees are from the 34 sites and three temporal shelters for abused women in Amajuba, uMzinyathi and the Harry Gwala District.

The staff members were allegedly told to stay at home until the money owed to the organisation by the department is paid.

It is alleged that the department had promised to make payment tomorrow.

Speaking to The Witness, LifeLine director Sinikiwe Biyela said they do not believe this.

“We have been promised so many times and when the date comes, nothing happens and we get given another date. Even the GBV programme has collapsed during the 16 Days of Activism mainly because the department has dropped the ball,” said Biyela.

She added since the beginning of April, they have had payment issues with the department. She said they are funded for five districts.

The problem has been ongoing since April, however, LifeLine has always been in touch with the department hoping that things will change.

“They have only paid for two districts. The Amajuba District didn’t receive payment for the last quarter while the uMzinyathi and Harry Gwala districts have not received payment for eight months.”

As an NPO we have been cash flowing the salaries of social workers, hoping that we will get the money from the department. The deadline to pay us was November 30. Instead, we received a letter stating that they are unable to pay us as they don’t have money

“That is when LifeLine took a decision to remove staff from the sites because it was impossible for the organisation to continue cash flowing for more than eight months,” she added.

Biyela said if the department does not pay them by tomorrow, then uMgungundlovu staff members will be pulled out.

“This means that there will be no services that will be rendered at the Edendale Thuthuzela centre.

This has a major impact on the lives of the survivors. Survivors are looking forward to get support to move forward and that service has been taken away. Basically, as a country we take two steps forward and then take five backwards.

“This is a big problem for survivors as well as the organisation. We are getting calls every day [from the centres without staff members] from survivors seeking assistance. It’s a big blow to the GBV survivors. We are heartbroken because it feels like we are going against our word as we promised them that we will be there to support them and now it is not happening,” Biyela said.

She said that, if as a country “we are faced with a financial crisis, then why is it only affecting NGOs”.

One of the affected social workers, who cannot be named, said after receiving a message from the organisation last week notifying her that there are no funds to pay them, she “lost her mind due to the number of problems that she has”.

“I am from Pietermaritzburg and I take care of my family since my parents are no more, including my sister who is sick. I don’t know if I should let the nanny for my three children go. I am so confused and devastated at the same time,” said the social worker.

She added that they are going to have a bleak Christmas as she was not even playing stokvel due to trust issues.

“I now have regrets. Even the father of my children is not earning much as he is a security guard. I am like a lunatic now.

“I even went to cry on my parents’ graveyard as I don’t know what to do. I don’t even know if I should spend the money that we received or keep it. I have not yet told the children. Victims keep calling seeking help and there’s no way that I will tell them about my situation, I just assist them.”

“We were told to stay at home up until the department pays. We don’t know when that will happen,” she added.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said NPOs are the most important stakeholders of the department.

As far as we understand, we confirm that all NPOs who have service level agreements with the department have been paid.

“The department paid about 89 NPOs who were left [did not receive payment] previously. Their payments will reflect in their bank accounts by Friday morning at the latest,” said Memela.

He added that no district can claim that NPOs have not received their payment.

“Unfortunately, it would be irresponsible for any NPOs to send a wrong message with regards to their stipends not being honoured, because everything is being communicated with them directly.”