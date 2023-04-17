Long wait at hospital

By Chanel George

The mother of a new-born baby had to sleep on the floor and wash herself and her baby with water from a dish at Northdale Hospital recently.

These conditions were experienced by Ayanda Zondi, whose baby was admitted to the hospital after developing a bout of influenza.

Zondi revealed that she had to sleep on the floor because of a shortage of beds and use water from a dish because the showers and baths were not operational.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Northdale Hospital staff told to do their jobs right

Zondi, who gave birth to a premature baby at Edendale Hospital, said that after she was discharged, her baby developed a bad flu so she took the baby to the clinic for a check-up.

The doctor informed her that she and her baby would have to be referred to Northdale Hospital to be treated.

When she arrived at the hospital, she was told there was a shortage of beds and that she should sit on a chair.

I sat on the chair for most of the day as I didn’t have a bed to rest on. Luckily my baby had a bed to sleep on. Only at 10 pm were a few other ladies and I given mattresses to sleep on, after waiting the entire day.

She said they only slept for six hours and were woken up at 4 am to open windows, instructed to get off the mattresses and bathe.

“At that time of the morning it was cold and dark and we had to bathe ourselves in a dish and bathe our babies in that same dish with the windows wide open.

“When we as the mothers get sick they tell us to ask a family member to bring us medication because the baby has been admitted and not us,” said Zondi.

Hygiene

She said the bathrooms were not hygienic and soap was not provided.

Zondi added that at supper time a worker served them their meals, and after eating they were told to go to the kitchen and wash their dishes.

“This worker actually watched us and made sure that we washed the dishes. My question is: if we are washing the dishes, then what are the workers getting paid for?” asked Zondi.

ALSO READ | Northdale Hospital staff accused of mistreating elderly patient

Northdale Hospital board chairperson Hlalani Zondi said that in the paediatric wards mothers are given mattresses to sleep on next to their babies when their babies are ill.

“The reason they are given mattresses in the evening is because there is a ward routine to be done and sick babies to be cared for. It will be impossible for health workers to work around mattresses.

In the morning there’s a ward routine again and care of sick babies that must be performed; hence all patients in the hospital are given baths early in the morning.

“Mothers who are lodgers bathe their babies under the supervision of a health worker depending on the ages and health conditions of babies. The hospital avoids by all means separating babies from their mothers when babies are sick; hence we provide temporary sleeping arrangements for mothers,” said Zondi.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg mother furious after alleged harsh treatment at Northdale Hospital

The board added that mothers can refuse to stay in the hospital if their babies are not breastfed and the illness does not necessarily warrant the presence of a mother.

“There are bathroom facilities for mothers that are separated from their babies. We currently have 82 paediatric beds in the hospital and cannot afford to provide accommodation for 82 mothers.

“We hope that with future infrastructure developments, the department may afford suitable accommodation for mothers for proper lodging facilities,” Zondi said.

The DA

DA MPL Edwin Baptie said that the conditions at Northdale Hospital have come under criticism from many patients and related persons.

I have received a number of complaints and I have been to the hospital to see for myself what prevails there. There is no doubt that conditions at the hospital are not conducive to good standards of healthcare.

Baptie said that given the location and patient load there is a need for the Department of Health to make serious interventions and provide a facility in which clinical staff can work to professional standards.

ALSO READ | Hospital accused of not allowing family to visit woman on her deathbed

From the patient’s perspective, the hospital is often a disappointing experience and in some cases it is seen as negligent in its performance.

“What this calls for is a thorough oversight visit by the portfolio committee and an action plan with implementation time frames to restore service standards to acceptable levels,” he said.

“We owe it to KZN citizens in ensuring that our healthcare system regains the status of a healthy institution.”