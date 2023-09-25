Low oxygen levels found in Msunduzi River

By Zama Myeza

Low oxygen levels were found in the Msunduzi River following tests conducted during a river clean-up campaign last week.

The initiative was undertaken by the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), a state-owned entity that implements bulk raw water infrastructure projects; Triple P (partners, people and planet), an organisation that helps tackle environmental challenges; and Msunduzi Municipality.

The campaign aimed to educate communities about the importance of keeping rivers clean for the organisms that rely on them.

Ntswaki Ditlhala from Triple P said: “Oxygen is important as we all need it to survive, this includes organisms that live in water. The oxygen levels are 48%, which means it is very poor. A healthy river’s oxygen levels should be 90%.

“Low oxygen levels are as a result of an increase of temperatures and bacteria being present in the river. When oxygen levels fall too low in the rivers, fish and other aquatic animals may die and this can affect the water quality.

“We will share this information with our community members with the hope of decreasing the amount of pollution that goes into the river,” added Ditlhala.

He said the tests were conducted to determine if the water is clean enough for organisms to live in it.

“We were looking to see if there are any chemicals or waste pollution which causes bacteria, and also test for oxygen levels in the water.”

According to Ditlhala, the Msunduzi River’s pH balance is neutral.

This means that the water is neither acid nor alkaline. The river was also tested for phosphate which results from sewage and industrial pollution being dumped into the river.

“The results for phosphate came back as fair. There was pollution in the water but it looks like it is getting diluted. This still does not mean that the water is drinkable. Drinkable water needs to be tested on a drinking standard.

With the water from Msunduzi River, Umgeni will not have to use too many chemicals to clean this water for it to become drinkable

Musa Miya, the acting waste management information co-ordinator at the Msunduzi Municipality, said it is very important to keep our city and rivers clean.

“We have trees and animals that are indigenous to us in this river. We want our youth to grow up knowing about all the different types of plants and animals that are found in our rivers …” said Miya.