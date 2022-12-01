Majestic Woodlands’ trees chopped down

Shorné Bennie

A decision by Woodlands Secondary to cut down many of its iconic trees has caused an uproar in the community.

Local residents, and even some stakeholders, say the move flies in the face of efforts to make the city greener and has left the 120-year-old institution looking barren and bare.

The school has, however, defended its decision, citing pupil safety as one of the key reasons it decided to chop down the majestic trees.

Issues that have been besetting the school over the last few years include pupils being robbed just outside the back gates, break-ins, vandalism of infrastructure, the school being a meeting point for prostitutes and their clients, drug dealing and concerns that infrastructure is being damaged by tree roots.

To combat these issues, the school has decided to cut down some of the trees or trim them back as they have recently put up new fencing along the perimeter.

The fencing is being paid for by the KZN Department of Education; however, the cutting of the trees is being paid for by the school.

Some of the trees that have been cut down are old and have large roots that are beginning to affect the foundation of the building.

Their size also obscures the perimeter of the school, creating a hideout for criminals and a meeting place for prostitutes and drug dealing.

One of the largest trees on the property, which is outside of the school’s hall, has also been felled as it had begun uprooting the pathway in front of it.

The school’s principal, Phumlani Zuma, said they have taken a proactive approach by cutting down trees so that the infrastructure of the school is maintained for the future generations.

We are not cutting down all the trees. We have trimmed those that were in the line of the new fencing and we have cut down those that have already started causing damage to the infrastructure and obscuring our view of certain areas of the school.

“The school is for the community and the community is for the school. We want them to be able to see what is going on in the school to watch the safety of the learners. We have had issues where learners are being robbed outside the school as they arrive. Then there is the issue of prostitutes using the area outside the school in full view of our learners.

We want our learners to be in a safe environment that is conducive for their learning.

The infrastructure of the school has been compromised as the roots have started to grow under the building causing cracks. Just as the contractors started putting up the fence, one of the trees fell on it.

“As part of the long-term plan we will be planting pine trees as there are many waterlogged areas and these trees will be able to absorb that water,” added Zuma.

The principal said he welcomes input from the community in improving the school.

“The community knows where my office is. They must not talk to me through the media. They are more than welcome to make suggestions to me on how to improve the school. I will do what falls in line with the Department of Education and upholds the policies,” Zuma said.

The school governing body chairperson, Shenaz Pillay, said they are finally able to address the issues that have been affecting the school for many years.

“There has been a hike in the crime that has been affecting the school,” said Pillay.

“There have been a number of robberies and break-ins at the school over the past year. Our priority is the safety of the learners and we want visual access into the school. Memories of the school are precious. However, the safety of the learners is more important.”

One of the parents, who wished not to be named, said there should have been alternate plans instead of chopping down the trees.

“Its outrageous that the school opted to cut down these majestic trees instead of finding alternate measures to enhance safety.”

The entire ambience of the area has been disturbed and so, too, has the character of the school. We need to be teaching children the importance of protecting our green heritage, particular now at a time that climate change is affecting our world

The class of 2019 head girl, Alaika Seepye, who is currently studying toward a career in geography and environmental management, said that from an environmental perspective she believes that the trees should not be cut down.

“The safety of the learners is important; however, more should have been done to preserve the trees due to the effect it will have on the environment,” said Seepye.

A concerned resident questioned if the cutting down of the trees fell within the municipal by-laws.

Just chopping down trees that have been synonymous with the school was a deliberate decision. Does this fall in line with the by-laws? These trees have been providing oxygen and have been a home for the birds. This is going to have a ripple effect on the environment

Former pupil at Woodlands Secondary, David Gengan, who recently celebrated a reunion with former classmates at the school, said that as much as the history of the school has been affected, the safety of the pupils is more important.