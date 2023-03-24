Mall unveils last phase

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The Greater Edendale Mall opened its third and final phase of rebuilding on Thursday. Fashion retail has now returned to the mall in this latest development.

Speaking to The Witness, Jason McCormick, chief executive officer of Exemplar Retail Limited (the mall’s developer), said they were humbled by the support received for the rebuild from the community.

We are committed to working with the community and building our relationship better and stronger.

“We worked very closely with the local community and the feedback we got from them has been positive and [a true] spirit of togetherness,” added McCormick.

The mall is now back to full functionality after the July unrest in 2021.

“After the looting and the damage that occurred at the mall, we prioritised getting the healthcare sector back in and then the grocery stores,” said McCormick.

“A lot of us still carry the scars of what happened during the unrest. Finally, we have brought back the fun and fashion,” He added that he was proud of what the team has delivered.

This has been a massive effort from everyone. From the demolition and removing of almost 80% of what was here on site so that we could start rebuilding.

“My thanks go out to everyone from the local community, ward councillors, contractors as well as tenants who played their role in employing local people,” he added.

Comparing what they originally built 12 years ago with what they have developed and rebuilt now, it is easy to see that the team has been focused on improving the look and feel of the mall. “We brought in more natural light.

“I am excited about the activities space and working with the district and municipality. I am getting a lot more farmers markets and trade fairs to come in and display their wares and also elevate local small businesses,” McCormick said.

One of the things we are passionate about as a group is working with small businesses and giving local designers shop space to help develop their businesses. This is just the birth of something. We want to see this grow into something completely different, with a lot of more local stores.

Marketing manager

Marketing manager Gugulethu Ngcobo said during the EFF national shutdown protest on Monday, she saw many community members taking a stand and saying they would not allow the mall to be damaged again. “We hope that going forward we will work closely together with the community,” she added.

“We don’t want to see what happened in July 2021 happen again. We want to get the community involved in the growth of the mall. We are very passionate about having pensioners back at the mall. This is a very emotional rebuild for everyone including the community. The difference from the previous mall is huge.”

Msunduzi Municipality Ward councillor

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 22 councillor Thembinkosi Zondi said it was exciting to see the mall functioning at full capacity again.