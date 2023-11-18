Man accused of shooting cashier gets bail

By Lethiwe Makhanya

After previously being denied bail, the Msunduzi Municipality technician charged with attempted murder for shooting a cashier at a Pietermaritzburg garage has been granted bail of R3 000.

Mduduzi Kweyama (43) from Imbali Unit 1 appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he submitted a new bail application, based on new facts.

It is alleged that he got into an argument with Thando Msomi, a cashier at Engen Duzi Garage in Boshoff Street, during which he shot her, just after 11 pm on August 7, in front of the security guard. The 28-year-old cashier was rushed to hospital.

ALSO READ | One person killed in shooting on Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg

The argument is believed to have been over how long the food that Kweyama had ordered would take to be ready. Kweyama was previously denied bail on August 30, due to his staying too close to Msomi.

In his new affidavit, he stated that after his application to be released on bail was refused, his cousin offered him a place to stay in Illovo Drive, Richmond, where he is now living.

“This home belongs to my cousin’s late father-in-law and he resides there with his wife and children. This address is far from Imbali where the complainant resides,” read the affidavit.

Handing down the judgement, magistrate Merlynn Marion told the court that bail was previously denied because there was not enough distance between Kweyama and the complainant. She said the Kweyama has committed to stay in Richmond until the finalisation of the matter and this was not disputed by the state.

The court has established that the distance between Pietermaritzburg and Richmond is 45 kilometres. The accused’s cousin has also confirmed that he is going to reside with him.

“The state did not challenge what Dlamini said. It is in the interest of justice for you to be released on bail,” she said.

ALSO READ | Man allegedly kills frail mother in Hazelmere, KZN

The bail conditions state that Kweyama must not interfere with the investigation, complainant and the witnesses.

The matter was remanded until January 26 for regional court queries.