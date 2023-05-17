Man appears in court for allegedly killing his wife

By Shorné Bennie

The husband of Delana Rawlins, who was shot multiple times in Ashburton on Saturday night, made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ian Rawlins (46), from Cleland, is facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting his wife around 10 times, following an argument between them after leaving a party.

Delana had left a family function in Ashburton and was travelling with a family member along Wally Hayward Drive, when they were allegedly stopped by Rawlins, who had been following them.

Rawlins told the court that he was intending on applying for bail and that he has appointed a private attorney. However, his attorney was not present in court.

He further revealed that he has no previous convictions or pending cases. The case was remanded until May 23 for a formal bail application.

In an interview with The Witness, Delana’s younger sister, Shante Ross, said her family wants justice for her sister’s death and for every other woman experiencing abuse in relationships.

Delana was the eldest of four siblings and a mother of three. Her children are aged 15, 13 and four years old.

Mother’s Day will never be the same again

Ross said the family was planning on spending Mother’s Day all together, as they do every year, and instead, their Mother’s Day turned into a day of mourning.

“Mother’s Day will never be the same again. We used to all come together with our children and family members, we would prepare lunch and sit outside in the garden and talk and laugh. [This Sunday] was different. We are devastated,” said Ross.

She said Delana, along with other family members, had attended a party in Ashburton that night.

“At around 11 pm, her husband called her and said Delana had been shot. He told us to rush there. I thought, why must we rush there, when we can go to the hospital instead?

“So, I asked him and he said that she had died on scene. Earlier on Saturday, she spoke about spending more time with her girls and what her plans were. It was just too much. We are all so traumatised,” said Ross.

Ross described her eldest sister as a happy loving person, who was their protector.

“She was always happy, easy to talk to, supportive and never said anything ugly to other people. She was working in administration and as a project manager. She had plans to move to Dubai, where she just returned from visiting our youngest sister who is living there.

She really wanted to go and start life there, a better life for her and the children and now this happened

Delana’s uncle, Clint Baatjies, said she will always be remembered as a bubbly person who was so proud of her children. “She always had a smile on her face. She was always proud of her children. She recently celebrated her eldest daughter’s ballet achievements. We are going to miss her,” said Baatjies.

Delana’s eldest daughter described her mother as a loving, caring person. Her cousin, Onn’e Trower, said Delana had been like a “big sister” to her.

“She was my mentor and she inspired me to sing again. She was not afraid to dance like no one was watching. We are going to miss her,” said Trower. Delana was also a gospel singer and recently featured in Maritzburg Sun for releasing three singles, Transform Me, Joy and Light of My Life.

She told Maritzburg Sun that it was her childhood dream to sing and use her music to make a difference in the lives of others.