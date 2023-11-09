Pietermaritzburg

Man caught in the act of breaking into Athlone school

The man had broken a window to gain entry and was attempting to steal fluorescent lights and other items from the classroom.

A man was apprehended after he was caught trying to break into a school in the Athlone area, in Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday morning.

Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David said just after 6 am on Wednesday they received a call from a distressed staff member at the school.

“The staff member reported seeing one suspect on the school’s property, allegedly attempting to break into a classroom.”

David said Mi7 armed response teams, who were patrolling nearby, were immediately dispatched to assist.

“Some reaction officers strategically cordoned off entry and exit points, while others met with the staff member to search the property. Soon enough, the suspect was spotted in a classroom.

He had broken a window to gain entry and was attempting to steal fluorescent lights and other items from the classroom.

“He was caught and detained on site before being escorted to a nearby police station where the matter was handed over for further investigation,” said Colin.

