Man hands himself over to police in connection with recent killing

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The man accused of killing a 27-year-old from the same village handed himself over to the police on Sunday.

It is alleged that Nqubeko Nxele from Mbumbane area, Elandskop, in Pietermaritzburg, was stabbed to death by the 35-year-old suspect who is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The motive for the brutal killing that shocked locals remains a mystery. It is further alleged that Nxele was stabbed in the left side of his chest.

A community member who asked not to be named said there’s a dire need for prayer.

What is this world turning into? So many killings. Divine intervention is needed as things are getting out of hand. Young people keep losing their lives due to stabbings in Elandskop. Something needs to be done. Enough is enough

Msunduzi Municipality ward 39 councillor Mbusiswa Mkhize said the issue of young people’s fighting resulting in deaths is a major concern. “From what we’ve noticed, with these killings, alcohol is involved. It is a disgrace that people spend so much time in alcohol outlets until the late hours.

“This stabbing incident occurred on the road and we suspect that they were coming from the alcohol outlets. This means that law enforcement agencies and government, have a major role to play in terms of intervening in the fight against crime.”

“This shows that the only hobby that young people have is to drink alcohol. They also have anger issues. They can’t tolerate each other,” said Mkhize. Vulindlela community policing forum chairperson Qalangaye Zondi said no matter how big a disagreement is, no one has the right to kill someone else.

This incident has left us in shock. It shows that alcohol is still a major problem in the country.

“We continue to urge people who sell alcohol to adhere to the operating hours as it is a major setback when it comes to fighting crime,” he said. Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened for investigations. He also confirmed that the suspect handed himself to police.