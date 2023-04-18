Man killed at his home in Pietermaritzburg

By Lethiwe Makhanya

“He was the best, most loving and humble person in the world.”

This is how a member of the Jupiter Road neighbourhood watch, who was stabbed by an intruder at his home, has been described by his family.

Shaveen Gopi (33) was stabbed to death while smoking at the back of the family home on Sunday night.

A relative, who spoke to The Witness on condition of anonymity, said Gopi had gone outside to smoke when he was attacked.

I think he [Gopi] saw the intruder and tried to approach him. I think the man had a sharp object that he used to stab him. After being stabbed Gopi tried running towards the intruder but I think he was losing a lot of blood and he got drowsy.

He said Gopi’s cousin came out of the house and tried to chase the intruder but he had jumped over the neighbour’s fence and escaped.

“The family is devastated, especially the nieces and nephews and his mother.”

He said Gopi’s friends were also distraught at his death.

The relative said what made the matter worse, was that shortly after the incident happened they tried to call an ambulance but they could not get through.

We got to the crime scene about four minutes after it had happened and we tried to call the ambulance but we were not able to get though. We were redirected to the emergency number 112 which was going straight to voicemail.

“The ambulance only came about half an hour later. If the ambulance had got there earlier maybe there would be a chance that he would have been alive. It is was really disheartening because we had a life and death situation but we could not get through to the emergency services,” he said.

‘Shocking and traumatising’ incident

Ashwin Maharaj, chairperson of the neighbourhood watch who attended the scene said the incident was very shocking and traumatising, not only for the family but for the community at large.

It is such a big loss for the community. He was one of the patrollers and was a very friendly person and down to earth. He was always putting his life at risk to help others. I am still shocked after what I saw last night [Sunday]. What makes it worse is that it happened on his premises.

Maharaj said Gopi has been part of the neighbourhood watch for seven years.

Police investigating murder case

Mountain Rise Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, confirmed the incident.

He said the incident happened at around 8.30 pm.

“It is alleged that the deceased had gone outside [into] the backyard to smoke after finishing eating dinner with his family when he was attacked. Shortly after that the family heard him screaming for his mother. When his cousin got out of the house, the deceased was covering his neck saying someone had hit him,” he said.

Singh said as they were talking, the cousin saw the suspect in the yard and tried to give chase but the suspect managed to escape.

“When the cousin went back he found the deceased lying by the kitchen door. He sustained a stab wound to the side of his neck. Police are investigating a case of murder. No one has been arrested but the task team is on the hunt for the suspects.”

Gopi’s remains will lie at his residence today at 10.30 am and will proceed to the Cato Ridge Crematorium.