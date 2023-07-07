Man killed for refusing to make illegal connection

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A hunt has been launched for a man who allegedly shot another man who refused to connect electricity for him on Monday at 5 pm.

According to reports Christopher Nompulo (28) was with his girlfriend at his home at Sacca informal settlement, Pietermaritzburg, when he was approached by the unknown suspect.

It is further alleged that the suspect wanted Nompulo to connect electricity for him at his (the suspect’s) house and he refused.

It is also alleged that the suspect later came to beg him and he refused again. The suspect then allegedly

drew a firearm, shot Nompulo three times and fled. Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed that a manhunt has been launched.

“We want to request the co-operation of community members in the area to come forward with information to assist police in apprehending those responsible for the murder. The community needs to come on board and play an active role in sharing information on known criminals in their communities,” said Gwala.

He added that a murder case has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested yet.

uMgungundlovu district community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Ndumiso Zuma said they are concerned about the ongoing attacks and killings.

We are trying to establish a spiritual crime awareness in all police stations. This will form part of our

effort in curbing crime which seems to continue to escalate. We have noticed that people tend to turn a

blind eye to crime.

He added that they suspect that it’s still not clear to them who they should report criminal activities to.



“Most of the things that contribute to crime are social issues. This province is trending in terms of murders and we don’t know what went wrong. We need to find the root cause and how deep it is,” he said.