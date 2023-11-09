Man murdered on College Road

By Akheel Sewsunker

A man was stabbed to death on College Road, Pelham, on Wednesday morning, leaving passers by and motorists shaken after seeing his lifeless body on the road.

A concerned resident, who did not want to be named, said she and her children were traumatised to see the dead man lying in the street during the early morning school run.

The area has many schools and most motorists on the road are parents transporting children. I had to ask my children to look away when we saw this incident. What is of more concern is the fact that someone was brutally killed in such a busy area, at a time when there are many people — either domestic helpers walking to work, children walking to school or people out on their morning exercise walks.

She said through information filtering through on neighbourhood WhatsApp groups, it appeared that petty crime in the area has been on the rise and is suspected to be directly related to the increase in the number of waste pickers in the area.

“While we are unsure of the exact details of what happened in this incident, there are several people who have reported incidents of petty crime in the area — all suspected to be as a result of the influx of waste pickers.

“They are here more frequently, loitering, fighting with each other to get to the rubbish bags first. A few weeks ago, a family was held up at gunpoint and robbed in Dalry Road. This area has been relatively safe and peaceful until recently,” said the resident.

Councillor of the area, Daniel Kemp said, “I can confirm the stabbing. The motive behind the stabbing is speculative at the moment. Nothing at this point can be ruled out. There has been a gradual increase in crime in all areas … more specifically in the suburbs,” he said.

He added that there are different factors contributing to the rise in crime.

There are various contributing factors as to why police and the CPF visibility are not present. Indeed, these bodies play important roles in deterring and monitoring crimes, however, more can be done within the private security industry in providing robust services where it promotes visibility and ensures residents’ human rights are not violated.

He added that taking into account the number of schools in the area, it was paramount that pupils were safe.

“No parent or resident wants to hear of their child being attacked. I would advise residents to take precautionary measures when allowing their children or members of their family to venture out to ensure they inform them of their trips. They should have some form of self defence, such as pepper spray.

“In the event where your life is threatened, one must comply with the demands of your attacker, it is not worth losing your life over your possessions. It is of great concern where the crime took place,” said Kemp.

He added that it is not clear if the dead person is a resident, a vagrant or a domestic helper.

He also dissuaded residents from sharing pictures and videos of crime scenes.

“I would further encourage residents to refrain from spreading any unverified information pertaining to the ongoing murder case, as this will hamper the investigations. They must also respect the deceased’s loved ones by not sharing images of the crime on community platforms,” said Kemp.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sfiso Gwala, said, “A case of murder has been opened at the Alexandra Police Station. Police were summoned to the scene. They were informed by an informant, who was at his place of work, that he noticed a suspect running away towards a block of flats. The informant noticed the victim was falling down at the corner. He also discovered that the victim was still breathing but he couldn’t talk. He sustained multiple stab wounds and the suspect was seen carrying something under his pink jacket as he ran.”