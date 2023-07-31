Man nabbed after being caught attempting to rape woman

By Witness Reporter

A man was apprehended by Mi7 reaction officers after he was caught attempting to rape a woman in the Marburg area, in Port Shepstone KZN, on Sunday morning.

According to a statement released by Mi7, while conducting regular patrols in the Marburg area, a Mi7 Reaction Officer heard a woman screaming.

“The Reaction Officer immediately took action, circling the vicinity of Pioneer Street attempting to locate the source of the screams.

Eventually, he spotted some movement in the darkness, of what appeared to be scuffling. The Reaction Officer got out the vehicle and approached on foot, hearing the woman shouting for help as he got closer.

They said the reaction officer found a man attempting to rape a woman, with her clothes already mostly removed, and immediately intervened and apprehended the suspect. She had been trying to fight him off.

They added that the matter was handed over to the police for further investigation.