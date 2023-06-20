Man nabbed for drugs worth R21 000

By Chanel George

A man was arrested in the Pietermaritzburg CBD for drug possession on Monday.

ALSO READ | Alleged kidnappers due to appear in Durban court

AET Spokesperson Renee Veenstra said that members of the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit conducted an operation in the Pietermaritzburg CBD which led to the arrest of a man who was found with drugs to the value of R21 000.

The collection of drugs consisted of six large moons of rock cocaine, 13 plastic ziplock bags of methcathinone (also known as Cat) , 83 pieces of rock cocaine and eight capsules of heroin and R750 in cash.

Veenstra said the suspect was detained at Loop Street.

The Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit were not available for comment.