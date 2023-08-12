Man nabbed for shoe theft

By Witness Reporter

A man who is suspected of having stolen two boxes of shoes on Friday in the Church Street Mall was caught with the help of bystanders at Selgro Centre.

An eagle-eyed Safe City operator noticed a man chasing another man on the corner of Bank and Church street, running towards Pietermaritz Street.

Safe City general manager, Lucas Holtzhausen said the operator noticed that the man being chased was carrying what appeared to be two shoe boxes.

Both ran down Pietermaritz Street into Princess Lane. An SAPS member who was on duty in the Safe City Control Room then called for a police vehicle to attend, to ascertain the reason for the male being chased.

The operator zoomed in on the boxes and noticed that they were shoe boxes from a store in Church Street.

Holtzhausen said the man being pursued turned into Hoosen Haffejee street, continuing across Chief Albert Luthuli Street, towards Boshoff Street.

“All the while, the SAPS member in the control room was directing police vehicles to the location of the suspect. An SAPS vehicle from the Pietermaritzburg dog unit then managed to find the suspect and then followed him.

The man ran into Pietermaritz Street and the SAPS had to drive contraflow to follow him. He ran across Boshoff Street and entered the Selgro Centre.

“Community members, who noticed that SAPS was chasing the suspect, then assisted and apprehended him in Selgro Centre and handed him over to the SAPS.”

The man was arrested and taken to the Pietermaritzburg central police station and charged for the possession of stolen property among other charges.

“Safe City would like to thank the SAPS and the community for their prompt response in arresting the suspect. The assistance from the community in this case is an example of the cooperation that exists in Pietermaritzburg between the SAPS and the public.

“Store owners need to implement more proactive measures when displaying goods for sale so as not to encourage or enable criminals to steal their merchandise,” said Holthausen.