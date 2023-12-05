Man stabbed to death in Dambuza

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A murder case has been opened for investigation following the discovery of a body believed to be a Lesotho national in Dambuza, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday morning.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be 35 years old. He was found lying near the railway line with multiple stab wounds.

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 21 councillor Sbongumusa Zuma said the incident has left the community devastated.

As much as we are unable to control such incidents, they paint a bad picture about the area. The community is reeling in shock following this incident.

“Last month I pleaded with the police management to initiate programmes to curb crime during the festive season,” revelead Zuma.

He added that around this period, people are uncontrollable due to alcohol and substance abuse.

“This often leads people to embark on fights and commit murders.

“Stop-and-search operations would bring back hope among people. We need police visibility to curb crime. It concerns us to learn that the suspect is still at large. It shows that suspects will end up being above the law which should not be the case,” he added.

Zuma urged the police to be on top of their game and not only act when there has been a crime committed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said: “The motive is still unknown. The police are still investigating and no arrests have yet been made.”