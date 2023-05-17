Man survives shooting

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

“That was like a hit”.

This is what a terrified father of a 38-year-old man, who was shot multiple times in Manor Flats in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday during load shedding, told The Witness about the shooting.

It is alleged that Marvin Samuel, who is stable in hospital, had an altercation with one of the men from the area earlier in the day.

It is alleged that he was shot five times and suffered gunshot wounds to the forehead, right arm and chest.

His father Marlon Samuel, said he heard gunshots being fired about six times around 6 pm. “It was just five minutes after he left home when he was shot. He was walking across the road when he was attacked. I got the shock of my life when the neighbour’s son alerted me about this shooting incident,” said the devastated father.

Samuel added that he couldn’t believe it, as he was with his son a few minutes before the shooting. “I rushed to the scene to check and he was lying in a pool of blood. We phoned the ambulance but didn’t get one immediately.

“He lay there about 15 minutes and we then decided to rush him to the hospital with a private vehicle. If we waited for the ambulance, which came two hours late, he would have been dead by then. From what we heard he [the suspect] waited for darkness to shoot him.

He was shot at close range. All we want to see is this place coming right. Even the streetlights are not working. With this overgrown vegetation, any crook can just hide there.

A source who witnessed the incident and asked not to be named said the shooter came around the corner and started shooting in the dark. “It pains our hearts that the people who did this are walking on the street freely. I fear for my life after this incident,” he said.

Another community member who asked not to be named said crime has escalated in the area. “There is a lot of crime in this place. Young people are unemployed and are smoking drugs. As a result the elderly and disabled people are victimised. All we want is to see change in this place.”

Msunduzi Municipality ward 33 councillor, Suraya Reddy, said the community should be super active and ensure that these types of cases don’t occur. “The police need to come in and show more commitment, visibility and non-tolerance to these types of things.

They should put a stop to it. These [those who commit crime] are young people who are currently unemployed or left school

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said an attempted murder case was opened for investigation.

“A 31-year-old was brought in for questioning on Sunday and was released yesterday. He was released as it was discovered that he had nothing to do with this incident.

The police are on a manhunt for the people who did this,” said Gwala.