Man wanted in multiple cases arrested in joint operation

A man wanted in multiple cases involving murder, armed robbery and Kidnapping in Pietermaritzburg, Nottingham Road and Richmond was arrested in a joint operation on Friday.

Magma Security and Investigations received information of a known suspect, wanted in multiple cases, including the murder of a Magma security guard.

An operational team consisting of Magma Security, DPCI Provincial Tracing and Pietermaritzburg

Crime Intelligence units, National Intervention Unit, Durban Central and Mayville POC, Hawks Protection Services and Fidelity Specialised Intervention, was put together.

The team followed the suspect, who was travelling in a taxi, from Durban.

The taxi stopped near Umkomaas offramp, where the suspect was arrested.

He was found with a 9 mm Z88 pistol and magazine, 65 9mm rounds, 200 Mandrax tablets and 700 heroin capsules.

The suspect was taken to Umkomaas SAPS, where he was detained.