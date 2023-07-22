Man’s body found in a car in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg

By Chanel George

A resident in Brixham Road is concerned for the safety of the community following the discovery of a body abandoned in a car on their road on Friday.

Residents watched in horror, as a group of policemen pulled the body of a dead man out of the boot of the vehicle.

The man is believed to have been shot and left in the vehicle, which had been parked at a dead-end in Brixham Road extension in Northdale for three days.

The vehicle is a white SUV with tinted windows, which may have made it difficult for residents to see inside the car. A resident who does not want to be named out of fear for their safety, spoke to Weekend Witness.

ALSO READ | KwaMpumuza man’s body found near Sweetwaters bus stop

They said the reason why they probably didn’t take note or suspect anything was due to a prolonged power outage in the area.

“The family across the street noticed the car parked on the road at 1 am on Wednesday night. We made an attempt to report the vehicle on our community group chat. We then referred the matter to a local security company, who did a vehicle check, and noticed that the vehicle was not reported stolen,” they said.

According to a credible source, a passerby discovered the dead man in the back seat of the car. “The man who was found was said to have been shot in the back of the head, and community members said the vehicle had been parked off since Wednesday morning.”

ALSO READ | Decomposing body found in Pietermaritzburg CBD

When the door opened, they noticed a man with injuries on his face as if he had been shot.

According to the source, it appears that the man was shot in his head from the back.

The vehicle belongs to the deceased, as his license card was in the car

A man who asked not to be named said he had been working in the area on Friday when he saw the car parked on the road, so he thought it belonged to one of the residents. “I noticed it at 8 am and I didn’t really suspect anything,” he said.

However, on his return from a short trip he found out that someone had been found dead in the car.

“It’s absolutely shocking how worthless people’s lives are today, that someone could even kill you and dump you in a residential area.”

ALSO READ | Concern over the number of dead bodies being found around Pietermaritzburg

Meanwhile, Midlands EMS reported on Friday afternoon that their paramedics were called to the Howick West area just after 1 pm. “On arrival, it was found that a person sustained a gun shot wound and was treated by Midlands EMS Advanced life support paramedics …”

The person was taken to hospital. No further details were available.