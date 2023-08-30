Maritzburg United’s move to Northdale Stadium to cost Msunduzi

By Jerry Barnes

The new home of local Motsepe Foundation Championship (National First Division) team Maritzburg United will be Northdale Stadium; but this will be at a cost to the city.

The sudden and unexpected move to Northdale is expected to cost Msunduzi Municipality about R10 million because the new venue needs to be upgraded to the required PSL standard.

On Tuesday, Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzi Thebolla said that experts carrying out the PSL checklist will be visiting the Northdale venue to ensure that everything is up to standard.

Thebolla said the stadium is not in a bad condition because the change rooms were renovated last year and there are only a few things that need to be sorted out for it to be deemed ready by the PSL.

“The floodlights need attention, some parts of the fencing also need to be fixed, especially behind the goalpost, but our main issue and concern here is the field of play — the pitch. We really need to work on it,” said Thebolla.

Thebolla said it is likely to take the municipality about a week to fix the lights and the renewal of the turf may take a month.

The Witness was reliably told that late on Monday Thebolla held a meeting with both local clubs — United and Royal AM — about the use of Harry Gwala Stadium, but Thwihli Thwahla’s management failed to attend the meeting.

According to the municipality, a few weeks ago both teams agreed to share the use of Harry Gwala Stadium, but last week, the new residents Royal AM did a U-turn and refused to share the venue with United.

United’s chairperson Farook Kadodia yesterday said his club are willing to play matches at Northdale Stadium, but claimed that Msunduzi Municipality was not being honest about the conditions of the stadium and the time that it would take to carry out the necessary work.

Kadodia also claimed that Thebolla’s comments differed from what the municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, had told them.

The fact is, that it may take six to 12 months to fix the Northdale Stadium. Msunduzi Municipality must give us a written confirmation that we will be able to use Harry Gwala Stadium while the other venue is getting sorted out.

“We also want the municipality to allow us to continue training on the outer field of Harry Gwala Stadium,” said Kadodia.

According to the PSL, the Northdale Stadium needs major repairs to bring it up to the required standard.

According to Kadodia, a list was given to him by the PSL which indicated the following:

• The pitch is not playable, as it needs to be uplifted and re-laid;

• Floodlights are for training purposes only;

• The are no turnstiles;

• The exit and entry gates are non-compliant;

• The precast outer perimeter fence is broken in places;

• The fence around the pitch needs emergency gates;

• The change rooms are not compliant;

• There are no handrails for the steps in the grandstand; and

• The toilets have been vandalised.