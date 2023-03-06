Midlands asset manager scoops award for third year in a row

Witness Reporter

At a glittering event in Cape Town, Harvard House Investment Management bagged a Raging Bull award for the third year in a row.

The awards were earned by the Harvard House BCI Property Fund managed by the team led by the chief investment officer, Michael Porter.

The fund bagged the best South African real estate fund for both straight performance over a three-year period and the best South African real estate fund on a risk-adjusted basis for performance over a five-year period.

In a press statement from Harvard House, they said this is the asset manager’s eighth national investment award since 2015, “demonstrating that size or proximity is not necessarily a predictor of quality”.

With their head office in Howick, Harvard House services a largely retired client base in the KZN Midlands, and has also moved into both Gauteng and the Cape.

When asked what the award means to the organisation, Porter suggested that “the award was a reward to their exceptional staff, but more importantly for the firm’s loyal and trusting client base, who had backed a small team over more prestigious options.”

Porter said the firm was “humbled by the honour of being recognised by their industry, but that the award was a team effort by a group of very dedicated and talented individuals.