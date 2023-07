By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

There is an appeal being made for president Cyril Ramaphosa to isolate load shedding in Groenkloof, Howick, ahead of his visit to the uMgungundlovu District.

Ramaphosa and Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu will on Friday lead a national government delegation to Pietermaritzburg, where they will inspect the construction of a water scheme to address water supply challenges in the Vulindlela area.

Msunduzi Municipality ward 4 councillor Mlungisi Zondi, said the president and Umgeni-uThukela Water must reach an agreement to isolate load shedding so that there is no interruption in the process of pumping water.

“Almost nine dams get disrupted and are unable to pump due to load shedding. We hope that the launch of this system will relieve Vulindlela residents from this water crisis. The problem in this ward started in 2014, due to a large population relocating to rural areas. As a temporary solution, the municipality was assisting by supplying water tankers, which is costly.

“They have also embarked on constructing boreholes so that people get water. This visit is imperative not only for this ward but for the whole of Vulindlela. It will change their lives as it is impossible to replace water. This will also create more employment opportunities,” Zondi added.

According to Umgeni-uThukela Water, the construction of the upgrade of phase 1 of the Vulindlela bulk water supply scheme has been initiated by the board and is part of the entity’s infrastructure development and expansion programme.

“The two projects are developmental in nature. The upgrade of the potable water scheme will enhance and extend water services to communities in Vulindlela. Municipal beneficiaries of the Vulindlela scheme are the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, the Msunduzi Local Municipality and the uMngeni Local Municipality.

The bulk of land within the Vulindlela area is owned by the Ingonyama Trust Board.

Phase 1 was constructed in 1998 and subsequently became fully operational following its adoption. These projects were prioritised for implementation in 1994, in terms of the Reconstruction and Development Programme implemented by the government under former president Nelson Mandela.

“While construction of Phase 1 upgrade is imminent, construction of Phase 2 is due to begin in January. Both phases are to be constructed at a combined cost of approximately R1 billion, representing one of the largest investments by Umgeni-uThukela Water Board in rural development in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Each phase is estimated to cost R500million.”