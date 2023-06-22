Monkey rehabilitation centre to relocate due to ongoing land invasion

By Chanel George

The future of the Monkey Helpline Primate Rehabilitation and Sanctuary Centre (MHPRSC) situated in the Mayibuye Game Reserve is in the balance.

This as the Mayibuye Game Reserve fight a persistent land invasion through a court interdict.

The Camperdown Wildlife Reserve, which is close to Lion Park Road, will have to move to a new location.

ALSO READ | Kokstad Municipality mayor deals with land invasions head-on

Carol Booth, a co-founder of the Monkey Helpline, claimed that much of the land along the Mayibuye Game Reserve’s Lion Park Road boundary has been the subject of an illegal land grab, with the MHPRSC caught up in long-standing tribal interclan disputes over which faction is in control of the land that makes up the game reserve, where the centre is located.

Because of this, Booth claimed, “there is a free-for-all land invasion and land grab, and our centre is no longer safe or functional.”

She said the centre needs to move immediately.

All of the land on and immediately surrounding the portion of our centre that is physically occupied has currently been allotted to ‘buyers’ of half-acre building sites. Construction on a number of these sites has already started, with some homes already having windows and roofs in place, and one is already complete.

According to a government press release, which dates back to 2018, the local community of the Ximba people were awarded a land restitution claim in terms of a settlement agreement in April 2007.

The land was restored to the Mayibuye Community Trust (MCT), who are the beneficiaries and land claimants.

The deal

In order to turn the land into a formal game reserve and provide the Mayibuye community with a reliable source of revenue and employment, the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation and the Mayibuye Trust came to an agreement.

On this property, The Monkey Helpline was invited to establish its Centre and was given 10 hectares to use for operations.

In actuality, eight of the 10 hectares that the trust gave to the centre have had building plots measured out, allotted and sold. A number of the dwellings are already at roof level, and these sites have been completely cleared of all vegetation, fenced and there is construction on at least 20 other sites.

Every day, the centre rescues a wide range of animals, both wild and domestic, including three to ten injured, ill, orphaned or displaced vervet monkeys.

“We have a good relationship with the people who are building in the area; however, rehabilitation cannot take place where houses are built right next to the enclosure where animals are supposed to be [kept away from people] so that they may return to the wild.

ALSO READ | Spate of land grabs push Msunduzi to swiftly adopt its anti-land invasion policy

“Animals in the centre have been [away from people] for years so that they don’t return to people’s houses. It’s an unfortunate situation. We do not open to the public for visits and we do not charge people to come to the centre, for this reason we have a permit from KZN Wildlife as we are a non-profit organisation,” she said.

Booth said that in the previous 10 years, they have attended to more than 18 000 rescue calls.

“As a legally recognised non-profit organisation, Monkey Helpline relies only on contributions from the general public to carry out its mission.

To relocate, we require a four to five hectare property with buildings for volunteers, manager [myself], and some staff, also food preparation, ablutions, etc, all of which we have in rustic form at Camperdown. We must erect structures to house over 300 monkeys, plus baby monkey introduction cages, a handicap enclosure, isolation and quarantine cages,” said Booth.

She estimates they would need roughly R7 million to relocate onto a suitable property.

The helpline, which offers a service to the community without charging a fee to the general public, initially assisted people who had complaints about monkeys, then began educating people about monkey behaviour, and, finally, began rescuing injured monkeys and rehabilitating them.

A reliable source sent a copy of the court interdict to The Witness.

ALSO READ | New city land grab

According to the court order, the sheriff of the high court of Camperdown is permitted and commanded to remove any pegs, demarcating tape/line, or building materials from the properties with the help of the SAPS station commander of Camperdown.

Councillor of ward 3, Nonhlanhla Maphanga said the property is not owned by the municipality and is privately-owned.

“Since the land is not held by the municipality, I am unable to respond to any inquiries concerning it,” said Maphanga.

Attempts to contact the Mayibuye Game Reserve were unsuccessful.