Imbali mass shooting | More police resources needed for PMB says Cele

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Police minister Bheki Cele conceded that existing resources were not enough to deal with the spiralling crime rate in Pietermaritzburg and that national police management must get involved.

Speaking at the scene of Friday’s mass murder in Imbali, Cele said the resources at the Plessislaer police station were insufficient to deal with the spiralling crime rate.

He was accompanied by national commissioner General Fannie Masemola and other top brass from the South African Police Services (SAPS).

This area has outgrown Plessislaer police station’s resources, which cannot be left alone to deal with this work, and we are working on the expansion of resources to the area,” he said.

The minister said KwaZulu-Natal was dealing with a much larger problem as the province had become ‘notorious’ for killings.

Imbali community policing forum

Imbali community policing forum chairman Mthetho Mkhize pleaded with government to intervene saying the community does not feel safe anymore.

“Government must help us. Not only with loadshedding that keeps the streets dark but also with more resources to our police. We need a police station specifically for Imbali,” said Mkhize.

Ward councillor

Ward councillor Mabhungu Mkhize and district councillor Sibongile Mkhize praised the swift action of police but also called for more resources.

“We don’t know who will be killed next…this is not the first incident of this nature in the area,” said Mabhungu.

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor and researcher Mary de Haas said the growing levels of violence was ‘deeply worrying’.

“These killings are usually associated with taxi and drug industry violence but we are now seeing women and children being brutally murdered. We are also seeing an increase in the number of high calibre firearms being used which is now resembling acts of terrorism. This is becoming very bad for our democracy and something has to be done,” said De Haas.

Msunduzi Mayor Mzi Thebolla said it was barbaric for ten people from one family to be wiped out in a single attack.

“We need to work with the community and security cluster to bring peace and stability to the area. Last week we engaged local ward councillors and agreed to conduct an imbizo (community meeting) to address the crime problems in the community. We also need to create employment opportunities and find ways of fighting drug abuse,” Thebolla said.

Meanwhile Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the province was launching a community mobilisation campaign following the spate of mass killings.