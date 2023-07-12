Mother devastated after home gutted by fire

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The trauma of watching her house go up in flames, a week after being discharged from hospital, has sent a KwaMpumuza mother’s health further into decline.

A devastated Basonile Mnguni, who is recovering from an injury, was frozen in shock as she watched her house burn to the ground on Monday at around 11 am.

“You could see that she was going to faint in any minute,” said her daughter Slindokuhle Mnguni.

ALSO READ | Lack of land turns informal settlements into fire hotspots

The daughter said that her family had to physically move her mother away from the burning house as she was badly affected by the scene.

“She was still too weak to witness such a thing. It still feels like a nightmare; we are all just waiting to wake up from this bad dream. It was even hard for her to sleep at night following this incident. It has left us traumatised.”

Her daughter said she was at a house nearby when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire, which started in one of the bedrooms, remains a mystery as there was no electricity in the area since Sunday and nobody had been in the house.

We tried to douse the fire but, against the strong winds, our efforts were in vain. We lost everything, even identity documents

ALSO READ | Two children die in Richards Bay house fire

Msunduzi Municipality ward 1 councillor Khulekani Msomi said they are worried as this family lost everything during the fire. He confirmed that the whole ward was without electricity when

the incident occurred.

Msomi added that the family received assistance from the Msunduzi disaster management team.