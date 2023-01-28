Msunduzi honours the district’s top matric achievers

Amanda Sithole

Msunduzi Municipality hosted a Pietermaritzburg top achievers award ceremony yesterday at the City Hall to honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the Midlands matric class of 2022.

Sandile Zondi, the senior manager from the mayor’s office, said the municipality wanted to honour the milestone and great contribution the matrics had made to the increased pass rate percentage of the class of 2022.

The district’s pass rate increased by 7,6% compared to 2021.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize commended the top achievers for their hard work, dedication and great performance in their matric results.

We see future leaders among these children. We are proud at how they remained a shining example [despite all the challenges] including load shedding. They made it to the Midlands' top 10 achievers' list. [There's] no doubt that they have a bright future ahead.

"Their performance speaks volumes and proves that anything is doable."

“Their performance speaks volumes and proves that anything is doable.” Simphiwe Ngidi, the director of Hlomani Leadership Awakening, shared words of encouragement to the Midlands top 10 achievers.

Where there is no vision, people perish. Nothing progresses without a vision. Vision gives a clear picture of what a person wants to do and how to do it. Choices will make you or break you. Courage is not the absence of intimidation, but is the ability to step up in [spite of] everything.

The Midlands top 10 achievers were presented with laptops and gift vouchers. Chemane Siyanda from St John Paul 11 Secondary School came first.

He said he was grateful for these as he heads to university.

The district’s top 10 achievers are: Cipriano Chemane, from St John Paul 11 Secondary School; Shantay-Leah Merrington, from Pietermaritzburg Girls High School; Lungisile Dlamini, from Emzamweni High School; Tanay Somaru, from Heather Secondary School; Johara Sheik, from Nizamia Islamic School; Akhona Mofokeng, from ML Sultan; Thaufic Abrakmia, from Maritzburg College; Amahle Masikane, from Emzamweni High School; Daylen Naidoo, from Heather Secondary School and Afika Qezu from Siyanda Secondary.