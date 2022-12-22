Msunduzi mayor explains power issues

Khethukuthula Xulu

Confusion turned to anger yesterday after it was revealed that the extended load shedding schedule in Pietermaritzburg could be due to the amount the municipality owed Eskom.

The confusion was sparked by the load shedding schedule shared by Msunduzi Municipality notifying residents about extended load shedding.

A message put on Msunduzi Municipality’s Facebook page, which was also widely circulated among irate residents yesterday afternoon, warned people that Eskom has implemented national load reduction in addition to stage 4 and will directly switch off municipalities.

ALSO READ | Major power outage for parts of Pietermaritzburg

The municipality’s post said that the feeder that is affecting Retief, Pine, Prince Alfred, Crossways, Archbell and Masons primaries were out from 1 pm to 3 pm and that the Mersey Corp feeder which feeds Northdale, Riverside, Woodburn, Hesketh and Mkondeni primaries were out from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Msunduzi spokesperson

It added that the outage will continue until further notice. However, when contacted to elaborate Msunduzi spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, would not be drawn to comment further on the note.

She only said, “We are trying to establish how it is going to be dealt with. It is happening because from 1.30 pm to 3 pm the lights were off, and that was outside the normal schedule. In Northdale we hear that power is off. We don’t want to cause unnecessary panic about this.”

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said he had no knowledge of what Msunduzi posted.

He said only Eskom is permitted to release statements on the state of load shedding.

Residents confused

When the municipality posted the notice on its Facebook page around 3 pm, residents were left confused and asked questions for clarity.

Confused residents commented on the municipality’s Facebook post that they’d checked if other municipalities had shared the news as well as Eskom but there was nothing.

ALSO READ | Truro Hall care centre closes

They said they were also confused on which schedule they had to look at. One of the residents said they had gone to check the official Eskom and other government social media pages for confirmation but could not find anything.

Another resident said there was load shedding at 10 am and the electricity went off again at 3 pm.

We don’t know which one it is now. Do we have to follow Eskom’s schedule or what because we need to plan our lives around the load shedding now so with no detailed information, how are we supposed to do this,” said another resident.

In less than an hour, the municipality’s Facebook post was deleted. After 5 pm yesterday, Mkhize sent another message saying what was happening was actually load reduction being implemented in addition to load shedding.

uMngeni municipality mayor

A message sent out by uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas confirmed that load reduction was indeed being implemented.

Pappas said Eskom was implementing load reduction as a demand side management intervention. He said this was being done to try and decrease the overall national load shedding level.

Certain municipalities and areas are being affected. These municipalities and areas are being selected through a number of criteria from Eskom. These criteria include but are not limited to the amount of Eskom debt owed by the municipality, number of customers stealing electricity or not paying, etc.

“One of the affected municipalities is Msunduzi. Their supply areas are being turned off on rotation. This is on top of load shedding.”

Pappas said uMngeni Municipal supply areas were not affected and would remain on the national load shedding level.

“I have been in contact with Msunduzi Municipality and they will release a statement and provide more information in due course.”

ALSO READ | Brazen prisoner makes daring escape from Grey’s hospital

Livid to learn that the Msunduzi Municipality was still owing Eskom after claiming to have collected from non-paying businesses in the city, CEO of the PMB Chamber of Business Melanie Veness said the municipality should have paid their dues.

“A reliable source informed me that Msunduzi Municipality was in debt of more than R543 million and that was the real reason for the power outages and extended load shedding hours. “The fact that they pay themselves bonuses and not Eskom was appalling.”

She said the municipality collected money from businesses in taxes and rates yet the businesses are left to suffer.

Msunduzi mayor

Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said the city was inundated with calls from concerned consumers and members of public after they had seen a statement issued by the uMngeni Municipality mayor related to the implementation of load reduction in the Msunduzi area of power supply.

He said he strongly condemned the statement as it was totally against the spirit of intergovernmental relations, where the uMngeni mayor speaks on issues concerning another municipality.

“We wish to set the record straight and be transparent to the consumers on this matter. The municipality has a payment arrangement with Eskom which we are honouring. The implementation of load reduction came into effect earlier today and it is in addition to the national load shedding that is currently being implemented.

However, there was no forewarning given to us as a client of Eskom. The major challenge being experienced by Eskom and Msunduzi Municipality are the losses resulting from theft and vandalism.

He said the matter was receiving urgent attention and a meeting was being convened with Eskom management this morning to mitigate the situation.

“The load reduction is implemented in accordance with the schedule that has been circulated and attached hereunder.”

He said Eskom was directly switching off the municipality’s power in line with their schedule.