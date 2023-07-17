Msunduzi Municipality working towards eradicating drugs from the city streets

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality aims to tackle crime in Pietermaritzburg, by working towards eradicating drugs from the city streets.

Speaking to The Witness, Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said drug addicts are currently a huge contributor to the escalating crime in the city.

“The moment [one becomes an addict], it is a matter of time before they get involved in criminal activities to get money to [feed their addiction]. When addressing the issue of drugs crime will automatically be addressed, only then will people feel free to walk in their city,” said Mkhize.

ALSO READ | Two nabbed for dealing drugs to Pietermaritzburg school pupils

He added that they are facing a serious task to create a drug-free city.

Unemployment is also one of the contributing factors to drug abuse. When young people are not doing anything, they [can easily] start associating with the wrong people. READ MORE eThekwini to appoint an independent summons server

“Having the wrong friends can contribute towards this spread of drugs. You start by experimenting and become an addict. Even adults are becoming drug addicts. We want to have a drug-free society. At the moment, society is drowning in drug abuse. You cannot build a nation with drug addicts,” he added.

ALSO READ | Ten suspects arrested for dealing in drugs

Mkhize said they are trying to come up with remedies and awareness campaigns to make sure that those who have not started don’t see the need to start.

For those who are already on drugs, we are coming up with programmes to rehabilitate them and reunite them with their families. There must be activities at branch-level in trying to address the issue of drugs. We have developed a programme specifically for those who are already in town in terms of rehabilitating them.

“That programme is aimed at having a ‘para free’ city. We are being innovative, with a number of programmes that are going to take the city to greater heights,” said Mkhize. He urged residents to work with them in addressing the drug abuse challenge the city is facing, which has resulted in a marked increase in the number of vagrants.

“These vagrants have also contributed to the vandalism that is also [affecting] our city.”

The committee

On Thursday, Mkhize met with the members of the Local Drug Action Committee (LDAC) and various stakeholders at the city hall council chambers to further discuss drug abuse-related issues and the implementation of eliminating drug abuse in the municipality.

The committee will meet twice every three months and hold a special meeting on August 4, to examine the action plan and report from the LDAC