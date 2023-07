By Chanel George

Informal traders took to the City Hall in protest on Thursday, after Msunduzi Municipality imposed a tariff hike of up to 235% on them. The traders on Thursday gathered outside the City Hall to hand over a letter of complaint to the municipality.

Informal street traders who trade without facilities are usually those who construct their own setup on the sidewalks.

These traders are currently paying R112,41 for their spot and going forward will have to pay R376,11 per month.

Traders with facilities such as those who trade in stalls at the Freedom Square Taxi Rank are paying R168,62 for their space and are set to pay R564,17 after the increase.

Freedom Square traders who have facilities within the taxi rank, who pay R224,82 for their spaces (with the addition of water and electricity), will now have to pay R752,23. This is a 234,59% increase.

The condition of the Freedom square taxi rank is atrocious, according to vendors who trade there. Angel Thandaza Myeni said she found out about the tariff increase on June 17. “The current license fee I’m paying is R39,90. This price is affordable for me right now,” said Myeni.

She said the room that she rents at Freedom square currently costs her R224,82 per month, which fits her budget. “The increase is sitting at R752,23 and my monthly income as a trader is R2000. That is apart from the stock I still have to buy and my transport costs.” She is one of several traders who use water and electricity to trade and are charged the most.

We don’t even have water at the rank sometimes. We have to use the fire hose to get water. The vagrants use the hose and taxi owners use it to wash their taxis

Phumela Jiya said it’s crazy for the municipality to impose these tariff increases as the premises they trade from at the rank are in a poor state. “The conditions are so unhygienic. There are people urinating and defecating all over because the toilets are in a poor condition,” she said.

Jiya said the municipality must negotiate properly and fix the trading environment before they impose such costs. Chairperson of the informal traders’ group Vuyiswa Ngodlo said the municipality is quick to increase tariffs, but is not doing enough to deal with illegal traders.

“For example, informal traders were told not to trade outside the City Hall and Bessie Head Library area, yet you will find some people trading there illegally,” said Ngodlo. She said a tariff increase is fair but must be negotiated accordingly. “We as informal traders abide by the by-laws. We even went as far as to chase informal traders away.”

Ngodlo said the town is unsafe and filthy, with vagrants sleeping everywhere. “Traders need better environments that are maintained by the municipality. There are vacant sites available that can be allocated to someone, but the municipality is yet to resolve that matter.”

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the city’s management engaged with the informal traders on Thursday to hear their concerns on the tariff increase, security, illegal trading and trading infrastructure.

“It was agreed that the informal traders will submit the issues in writing and thereafter meetings will be convened to discuss interventions that will be taken to respond to challenges in the sector,” said Mkhize.

She added that the tariff increase was approved by the City’s council following an intensive consultation process with all stakeholders and that the new tariffs are coming into effect now, for the new financial year.