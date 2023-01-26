Msunduzi regresses to qualified audit opinion

Londiwe Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality is in a vulnerable financial position that may cast significant doubt on the municipality’s ability to continue as a going concern.

That’s according to the latest Auditor-General’s (AG) report, which showed that the City has taken a step backwards, having received a qualified audit opinion for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This was a regression and disappointment to many since the municipality achieved an unqualified audit opinion in the 2020/2021 financial year and had hopes of improving.

Responding to the AG’s report, which was tabled during Wednesday’s full council meeting, Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said they viewed the audit outcome with deep concern due to its being a regression.

Thebolla said it was the City’s intention to achieve a clean audit outcome and that they are still committed to achieving this audit outcome.

He said the council on Wednesday adopted an action plan which was a response to the AG’s findings, adding that they had trust the matter raised in the AG’s report will be dealt with.

“The City manager has assured me that the internal audit unit will be refocused and the actions have already started where they will need to focus on their core function,” said Thebolla.

The AG report

The AG report included a material uncertainty relating to concerns that stemmed from poor financial management practices, which include the inability of the municipality to implement its debt control policy to collect monies due from consumer debtors, its inability to pay creditors on time, and declining reserves.

Another concern outlined in the report was poor debt collection practices where debts of dead people are included in the gross debtors balance at year-end.

In addition, their services were not disconnected and no payment arrangements were made with the municipality to recover amounts from the beneficiaries.

As a result these amounts owed to the municipality have prescribed and have been written off resulting in financial losses. Reasonable steps are not being taken by the municipality to collect monies due from outstanding consumers.

“This results in substantial impairments and debt write-offs at year-end, which also places significant strain on the municipality’s cash flow as creditors are not paid timeously,” said the AG.

Significant losses on electricity and water was another concern. Although the discussion of the report will be done at a later stage, some in the opposition parties said they were disappointed by the outcome.

Other political parties weigh in

DA caucus leader Ross Strachan said: “The municipality under its fourth year of administration, with the assistance of both the provincial department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) as well as National Treasury has found itself regressing into a qualified audit opinion.

It is abundantly clear that there is a lack of political will from both the leadership of this municipality and ultimately the provincial leadership to fix this City, [which is] standing idle without any improvement but only collapse

He added that National Treasury must take over the reins and that the AG must motivate the Special Investigating Unit to be sent to clean up the municipality without fear, favour or political interference. “… We cannot have the same people sitting around the same table, and expect a different outcome.

“The DA will continue to challenge this through all spheres of government, and we will continue to promote good governance like we do where we govern,” he said.

Councillor Rienus Niemand, from the ACDP, said they were extremely disappointed with the AG’s audit outcome.

The fact that we are under administration makes it even more so. It speaks to the inability of Cogta to effectively intervene in terms of section 139 (b) of the Constitution. Cogta and the provincial government must be held to account.

“To be quite frank the regression is not entirely unexpected given the lethargy of the administration to address the pertinent issue of finance, the theft of electricity and water …

The time has come to dismiss and replace incompetent officials who cannot deliver and to replace the incompetent governing party that takes the City still deeper into disarray.

“The electorate has a role to play. In fact, we all have,” said Niemand.

IFP caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela said they noted the report with disappointment and distress because some of the issues raised by the AG were not new.

Ntombela said they will deliberate on the report at length when they are given the chance to discuss it.