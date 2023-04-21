By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi residents will only be billed once a month — either on the 15th or the 30th — according to municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba.

Mapholoba was on Thursday responding to the DA’s reaction to the recently introduced multi-billing system and the confusion it has caused among residents and ratepayers.

During Thursday’s executive committee (Exco) meeting, DA councillor Ross Strachan was of the view that the system be put on hold.

“We supported the proposal but the manner in which it was implemented and the lack of communication warrants it to be put on hold. The confusion it has caused to the entire residents is just one of the reasons it has to be put on hold,” said Strachan.

Mapholoba reasoned that with the system in full swing, there would be fewer accounts to validate at once, compared to all accounts being validated at month-end.

He said the strategy has been implemented as part of addressing the audit findings and calls from customers and other associations to address the billing issues, accuracy of bills and identification of accounts that are not billed.

It should be noted that each customer will be billed once a month, either on the 15th or 30th of the month. The municipality will also be visiting different departments to set-up indigent desks and also do house-to-house visits to assist the qualifying customers with indigent registration …

“In May there will be one statement that will be issued, in June there will be one statement that will be issued for residents; for business and government we will continue to bill at the end of the month. This system will assist us to ensure that our billing is more correct and more accurate.

“Yes, we may have complicated profiling, we take that situation and we are putting more information into the public domain.

Our responsibility is to ensure that all systems are quickly replaced to ensure that indeed the billing is 100% right for everybody who is supposed to be billed.

Msunduzi Mayor

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla expressed disappointment at the “disingenuous” stance of the DA on the matter.

“It is time we set the record straight on this matter for information peddlers who seek to mislead the public for their own selfish interest. It is not true that this was never discussed or communicated.

“Even on the last Exco meeting and council this issue came up and we agreed that this was the correct thing to do hence the decision that let us go to Vulindlela and talk to the people of Vulindlela about their views, and how best we can address the challenges they are facing in order to cleanse our data but also to ensure that we deal with what we are always accused of — milking a very thin cow.

There is no one who is going to be charged twice in a month. We are not going to address our cash flow by this, but we are collecting our debts. That is what we are doing, so in other words, residents of Msunduzi will not be expected to pay twice a month. It is not true; it is absolute lies,” said Thebolla.

He said staff members in the finance department have been workshopped on the new process and the benefits that this will bring both to customers and the municipality.

“The municipality will now have more time to properly validate accounts and conduct quality checks prior to billing the customers since the accounts are now split into two,” Thebolla said.

The city said it will issue a guideline on how to read a statement