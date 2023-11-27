Msunduzi, Sassa, Social Development to assist Malivan residents

By Shorné Bennie

Over 100 destitute families, whose homes were burnt in the fire that ravaged the Malivan settlement, near Eastwood in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, are using whatever materials they can find to piece their lives back together.

With nowhere else to go, and having only the clothes they were wearing when they fled the flames, residents are scrounging for whatever is at their disposal to rebuild their homes.

Sizakele Ngubo, whose two-year-old child died in a previous fire said she had flashbacks while fleeing her home.

It was very painful, we heard people screaming and we woke up and fled. It felt like the fire in 2020, when I lost my child. We don’t have anywhere else to go. We have to try and rebuild with what we have here. There is no help with rebuilding from the municipality, so we have to use what we can and rebuild. What else can we do?

Another mother, Moipole Mohlakwane, said she grabbed her two children and fled.

“I have two small children and when the fire started, I just grabbed them and ran. I did not manage to take anything else and now we have nothing. I don’t know where to start,” said Mohlakwane.

Delisile Ntombela said she doesn’t know how they are going to rebuild.

“We don’t know who is going to help us. We got mattresses and blankets from the municipality but there is nothing else. We have to find materials and rebuild what we can. We are still wearing the same clothes that we fled our homes in,” Ntombela said.

Ward 34 ANC councillor Roy Ram called on the community to assist the victims.

We are going to provide them with lunch and sanitary items. The residents are currently staying with their friends and family in the settlement while they rebuild. We know that disaster management was here on Friday and will also be assisting on Monday. We are trying to get Sassa officials to come out and assist as all their documents were destroyed. We are calling on the community to help with clothing and other items.

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson said Sassa and the Department of Social Development have been engaged to assist with the rehabilitation of affected families.

The Department of Home Affairs has also been engaged to assist with replacement of documentation. The municipal human settlements office has been to the site for the purpose of profiling the affected people and assisting with building materials. Three children were affected and taken to hospital, two have been discharged,” she said.

*Additional reporting by Nqubeko Mbhele.