Msunduzi short of qualified firefighters

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi is facing a shortage of qualified firefighters and the current staff members are overstretched. The city’s fire department staff complement for its four fire stations is “thin”, according to firefighters who spoke to The Witness on Wednesday.

About a year ago the city is said to have brought in 16 interns, four per shift, to try and close the gap caused by the staff shortage. The firefighters, who asked to remain unnamed for fear of reprisals, said Msunduzi’s fire services are not adequate should a fire disaster hit parts of the city and immediate surroundings.

They said there should be 24 officers per day for four shifts in all the fire stations, comprising of six officers per shift.

We are overstretched. Our staff complement is 60 men short for the four fire stations in the city. About a year ago 16 interns were recruited to try and close the gap caused by the staff shortage. The city has not replaced staff since around 2015 … and fire engines are not maintained or replaced.

“From time to time you find a station closed because of the shortage of staff. These interns are doing the same tasks that we do as professional and permanent firefighters,” said one firefighter.

There are four fire stations in Msunduzi — in town, Oribi, the airport and Edendale. According to the firefighters, each station has only one fire engine.

“The airport is the only facility with a maintained station because of the civil aviation requirements. The equipment status in other stations is in critical condition due to not being maintained or replaced for years.

“We work four shifts and each fire engine that goes out has to have a driver, an officer and three crew members. We have been going out with two crew members and that does not bother the employer,” said the firefighter.

At the scene of a building on fire, two crew members attend to the burning building, and the third one assists with the hydrant. Another firefighter said the “unit management was running the unit like their spaza shop”.

They have suspended overtime and leave indefinitely. We are under immense strain and work under hazardous conditions.

“Firefighters who attended the Hilton accident [on Monday night] were on nightshift and no one went to relieve them in the morning. They won’t get overtime but will only get time off. They [the municipality] circulated a notice informing us about these ridiculous developments,” said the firefighter.

He said with the current state of affairs, things could be disastrous during fire season if the plantation were to catch alight.

“We have no adequate equipment and no manpower so we could be in a very challenging position if fires were to break out. Fortunately we have not had those since the past 20 years so we hope that we won’t experience any in the near future,” he said.

The notice, signed by chief fire officer Essack Khan, and which The Witness has seen, highlighted “recurring pattern/s” of absenteeism from work due to sick leave in the department’s operations section.

Of special concern is the immediate increase in sick leave from Monday, March 27, especially on day shifts. Staff have been returning to work for nightshifts as a result of the night allowance payment.

“This pattern of absenteeism has resulted in an extreme shortage of staff which has had an adverse impact on our ability to be in a state of preparedness,” reads the notice.

“With the moratorium on overtime as a result of the expired overtime threshold exemption, it is difficult to maintain our minimum manning levels. As a result, overtime cannot be raised to supplement staff shortages. Stations have had to close as a result of this. Subject to the exigencies of the service, all leave must be cancelled.

Your attention is drawn to this situation and you are requested to play your part by noting the patterns of absenteeism and working towards improving this situation

Khan would not be drawn to comment on the shortage of firefighters. However, he confirmed the legitimacy of the notice but referred The Witness to the city for comment. “We are emergency services so we can’t let our guard down.

“The notice is in mitigation of absenteeism and people taking leave left, right and centre. Please contact the city’s communications office for comment,” said Khan.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Ntobeko Mkhize, could not be reached for comment.