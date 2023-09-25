Msunduzi shuts down its call centre following a break-in

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality had to shut down its call centre on Sunday due to a break-in that occurred in the early morning on Sunday.

Msunduzi posted on its Facebook page that the call centre would be closed, due to unforeseen circumstances, but would resume operations on Monday.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, told The Witness that management had to take an urgent decision to close the call centre due to security concerns following the break-in. She said it was closed at 8 am on Sunday and that the matter was receiving priority attention.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi wants to change ‘costly’ water supply deal with uMgungundlovu

Staff are still traumatised by the incident, but luckily no one was injured during the incident

“They are all receiving support. We are making arrangements to reopen the call centre as soon as we possibly can.

“Consumers needing to report service delivery issues can contact their councillors, who will then escalate the matter through the internal channels. For electricity-related matters the faults office can be reached on 033 392 5081,” she said.

Mkhize added that the emergency contact centre was operating as normal for emergency services.

“We are also utilising municipal social media platforms to post service delivery interruptions and interventions. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

ALSO READ | Msunduzi call centre affected by fire

Mkhize said the staff’s belongings were stolen during the incident. “The employees were at their workstations with headphones on. The man or men moved very fast in between the desks and left before the staff could alert security.”

Police did not respond to queries at the time of publication.