Msunduzi swimming pool token system

By Chanel George

Msunduzi Municipality will be testing a new token system at public swimming pools.

However, according to Lindokuhle Sibeko, general secretary of the Umgungundlovu Sports Confederation, the token concept and rates are absurd for a municipality that has neglected to maintain the public swimming pools.

“The upkeep of swimming pools requires order. We as a confederation are disappointed that Umgungundlovu swimming and the Sports Confederation have been left out of such decisions,”

said Sibeko.

Sibeko said swimming is a sport, and the public pools help young people to grow in the sport. He said the neighbourhood swimming pools, including Alexandra Park, Sobantu, Eastwood, and Berg Street pools, have not been properly maintained by the municipality.

They need to sit down with Umgungundlovu swimming and the sports confederation because it affects us at the end of the day. All our public pools are filthy and we were promised chemicals but to

date we still have not heard anything about cleaning the pools.

Chairperson of the Umgungundlovu District Aquatics, Willy Williams, said the matter was discussed

last year.

“There have been many complaints regarding money when it came to the control of the entry fee to pools, however, I’m not too sure how this is going to help,” said Williams.

He said this year, pools were only opened for two months due to issues with the supply of chemicals, among The City has been given a R7 million grant to fund the project other things.

“Public pools serve the less fortunate communities. How is a child going to purchase a ticket from some stores that are only

found in town, which is a distance from some of the public pools?” said Williams.

Municipal acting spokesperson Anele Makhanya said it was identified by the sub-unit that handling cash at pools poses a risk.

As part of a pilot project, the municipality will go out to tender the required kiosks, to be evenly distributed, from petrol stations to Spar, Checkers, Pep stores, Boxers, registered township outlets and tuckshops.

She said an audit report was prepared by the ticketing company and the AG, which improved compliance.

“There is nothing wrong with cashiers, we are just improving systems and controls. At this point in time, prices are affordable since they are not cost-reflective,” said Makhanya.