Msunduzi tackling alien plants at landfill site as part of general restoration

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality has embarked on an intensive alien plants removal programme to improve the New England Road Landfill site.

Speaking to The Witness about the programme, which was initiated in March, newly-appointed manager Nosihle Nzama said clearing the 29-hectare site was a massive project.

“We communicated with colleagues from parks to assist with equipment while we are also trying to procure our equipment in the landfill site,” said Nzama, adding that they are retoring the site to the way it used to be.

We are trying to bring confidence back to Pietermaritzburg and to people who were affected by the landfill site fires. We are working tirelessly to ensure that we are compliant.

“In preparation for the upcoming winter and to mitigate dry season fires, our teams at the New England Landfill are working tirelessly, cutting vegetation as well as grass, [and] poisoning alien plans.”

Nzama added that they would also be starting a programme to plant indigenous plants in the landfill site.

“The site was being maintained, but we embarked on this intensive cleaning last month,” she said.

“We are also trying to ensure cleanliness to create a conducive environment for everyone. This place is much safer and cleaner. We plan to continue with this programme of beautifying the landfill site.

“The programme is ongoing and we won’t stop. We are also making use of the Expanded Public Works Programme [EPWP] participants, who are also assisting in ensuring that the site is clean and providing efficient services,” Nzama added.

Msunduzi Municipality senior waste manager Wilson Mhlongo said they have an internal and an external audit to measure the achievement of mandatory compliance standards.

“Part of the compliance action plan, which is an approved action plan, is utilised currently for us to be able to comply with the compliance regulations.

“We want the facility to [look neat and orderly instead of a big] pile of waste whenever you pass by the landfill site. People should see indigenous vegetation and be told by signage that there is a landfill there,” added Mhlongo.