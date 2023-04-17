Msunduzi to monitor water meters in Vulindlela

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality employees will embark on a door-to-door campaign to check if Vulindlela residents have registered water meters in their households. These visits will take place starting on May 2.

This comes after community engagements (izimbizo) the city held in Vulindlela last week to discuss residents’ debts and other factors that relate to the provision of services.

Speaking to The Witness, deputy mayor and chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee Mxolisi Mkhize said the aim of these engagements is to educate people and explain to them the services the municipality offers, and to also inform them of the benefits that they qualify for.

“The main intention was to also inform people that these municipal workers will be doing meter auditing and register them. We will then identify how many meters need to be replaced so that people get accurate billing,” said Mkhize.

The deputy mayor added that the majority of the Vulindlela population is poor. “These people don’t know that there’s free water and electricity, so therefore we embarked on the programme to educate them so that they benefit.

We explained to them that one household qualifies for 6 000 litres of water and 70 kilowatts of electricity per month, only if they fill in the indigent forms …

He said 6 000 litres is about eight 25-litre containers of water per day. Mkhize urged people to stop tampering with water and electricity.

“There are benefits that you qualify for if you are not connected illegally. Those who survive on pension money will have to fill in the form, attach a slip and also do a sworn affidavit stating that no one is employed.

If it happens that residents lie about not having anyone employed, there will be consequences since this whole thing will be audited

He added that those who qualify for indigent services will then state their case and their debts will be erased.

“We now want to start on a clean slate. There is no blanket approach in this matter. The standard is an income of R5 700 [or less], but the matter will be treated case by case.

Such engagements will help in terms of educating people about the importance of saving the services that they get from the municipality.”

He added that the feedback they got from the community was that they were excited to see the municipality coming to engage with them directly.

They are used to seeing government towards elections but we came at the right time. We came to the people to educate them about the services without any campaign intentions. We made a commitment that we will continue with such programmes of engaging with the community so that they get used to interacting with the municipality.

Mkhize added that they also wanted to inform people that when they took over from Umgeni there were offices that needed to be revived and they did that for people to get assistance nearby.

“We started in Vulindlela because we had to explain a lot to them since they were under Umgeni water scheme and Eskom area of supply in many wards.

“We urge people to save water since its one of the scarce resources that we have as a country. If one doesn’t save it, we will have water outages.”

Mkhize added that people were told that there is free electricity, but didn’t know how much is free. Speaking of non-payment for services, he said this has had a huge impact on the municipality.

If they pay for services, we are able to [do proper maintenance] and also see that the population has grown and upgrade the capacity.

“It is imperative for people to pay. This infrastructure is ours as residents, so let’s protect it.” Mkhize added that they will continue to take this programme to other communities that fall under the Msunduzi Municipality.