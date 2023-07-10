Msunduzi working to resolve power outages

By Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality says its technicians are working around the clock to resolve ongoing power outages which are affecting various parts of the city.

The areas affected include Mpumuza, parts of Prestbury, Morcom, Brookby and surrounding areas.

The City said whilst the teams responded promptly on the matter, the speed of work being undertaken is dependent on the cable faults that caused the outages which started last week and supply was restored in some areas, however, due to inclement weather conditions over the weekend the cable failed again.

“The vandalism on some switching stations, if one circuit is affected, has an impact on other circuits as well, this prevents utilisation of possible ring feeds,” said the municipality.

Msunduzi said the stages of repair that are currently being implemented include: Excavations which are currently in progress, preparing the cable, testing before repairs, arranging material, repairing cable, pressure testing cable, phasing of cable, and energising circuit.

The Municipality is currently completing construction and commissioning of Morcom Purification Substation in an attempt to split the supply to Mpumuza from Prestburry. This new substation will have its own dedicated feed to enhance the load transfer capability of the system.

The City said the estimated restoration time is 10 hours.

Residents are reminded that when the electricity supply returns, they must not switch on appliances such as heaters, stoves, air conditioners, geysers, and pool pumps all at once.

“They are advised to switch on each appliance, 15 minutes apart to reduce the risk of prolonged outages.

“Residents must also take note that load shedding has a huge negative impact on electrical equipment as it was not designed for such frequent switching.”