Murder case remanded to July

The case against three men who allegedly killed 13 people in the Taylor’s Halt area, in Pietermaritzburg, has been remanded until July 3 for a formal bail application.

The three accused, Mthobisi Makhathini (28) from KwaNxamalala at Sweetwaters, Sanele Phetha (40) from Sweetwaters and Mandisa Ngcobo (29) from KwaNyuswa made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They are facing 13 charges of murder, four charges of attempted murder and one charge of arson. It is alleged that on May 14, the three accused killed Sduduzo Nkomo, Mthokozisi Madlala, Welcome Dlamini, Jabulani Ntuli, Butho Shelembe, Nkosinathi Mtolo, Thobani Ngubane, Siyabonga Madondo, Zuzani Zondi, Samkelo Zondi, Thembinkosi Dlamini, Nkanyiso Dlamini and Thobani Shelembe.

They also allegedly attempted to kill Siboniso Madlala, Sandile Sithole, Ayanda Ngcobo and Lizwilenkosi Ngcobo, by setting them alight.

The three accused were expected to apply for bail on Monday, however, the state prosecutor told the court that they are unable to proceed because the investigating officer is off sick and the state is intending on leading evidence in the bail application.

The state added that in order for the matter to proceed on the next occasion, they will give the docket to another investigating officer to go through, in case the existing one is still not feeling well.

Makhathini and Phetha also did not have legal representatives.

Court proceedings

They told the court that they have not been able to get attorneys. During their first appearance last week, they said they would hire private attorneys.

A family member, who was called up in court, confirmed that they have not found attorneys, but promised to appoint them before the next court appearance.