Murder: Ex-bodyguard in bail bid

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The investigating officer in the murder case of the Msunduzi mayor’s former bodyguard, Muzwemali Ngubane, says he directed police to where the body of Nkosinathi Radebe was dumped.

Mfanuvele Gumede revealed this during Ngubane’s (43) bail application at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In his affidavit, Gumede said he was opposed to Ngubane being released on bail because he might intimidate or threaten witnesses as their identity is known to him and they have already submitted their statements.

He stressed that the safety of the witnesses is not guaranteed as Ngubane is a “well-known violent individual, who has no regard for the law”.

He is facing a charge of murder, after he allegedly shot and killed Radebe in Dambuza on April 26.

It is also alleged that he took Radebe’s body and dumped it in a river using a municipal car. Radebe’s body was recovered two days later in the river next to Edendale Mall.

The accused has unlawfully and intentionally attacked and killed an innocent citizen who was unarmed, loaded him into a state vehicle and drove and disposed off the body near Doris Goodwin TB Hospital.

“The nature of the offences that the accused is charged with are of a serious nature and should he be found guilty, he will be sentenced to a long jail term,” said Gumede in his affidavit.

Explaining how Ngubane is linked to the charge, Gumede said there is an eyewitnesses who placed him at the crime scene.

The municipal vehicle that was used to transport the body was found and the body was recovered at the place Ngubane had directed police to.

He further stated that after the incident, the accused did not show any remorse but instead dumped the body and reported a false attempted murder case.

The accused denies allegations

Meanwhile, Ngubane denied the allegations, saying that he intends pleading not guilty.

In his affidavit, he said he is permanently employed as a field worker in the area-based management at Msunduzi Municipality and financially supports his family and five minor children.

He said he has decided not to deal with the merits of the case against him.

During my arrest I cooperated fully with the members of the South African Police Services, in particular with the investigating officer in this case. I voluntarily handed myself over to the South African Police Services after hearing about the alleged incident. I do not know any of the state witnesses and I was not told by the police that they would be relying on any eyewitnesses.

“I have further been in custody and I am sure that all the statements would have been taken by now,” he said.

He further denied that he would endanger the public safety of any person should he be granted bail.

The matter is continuing today for more evidence to be led