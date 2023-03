Akheel Sewsunker

A 50-year-old subcontractor died after being shot several times following an argument with another man in Landsberg Road in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Thursday.

Business owners are still in shock as the shooting took place in broad daylight just after midday.

According to Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911, the man was allegedly shot near the gate of the business premises.

Reports allege that an armed man approached another adult subcontractor standing at the gate of the business premises and an argument broke out. The armed man produced a 9mm pistol and opened fire on the subcontractor.

He added that when medics arrived they found the shot man lying in a pool of blood.

They found the adult man lying in a pool of blood in front of the premises. The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and showed no signs of life. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

An employee at a local business, who did not wish to be named, said that they heard the gunshots.

We did not see the shooting take place, but we heard three shots and saw a guy wearing a white shirt run out of the alley.

They added that this was the first time that something like this had happened.

There hasn’t been anything like this here before. It is something new and this type of crime is unusual. Robberies or shootings like this rarely happen here.

An employee at a nearby business, who also did not wish to be named out of fear of reprisal, said the victim was a taxi owner.

I knew him. He was a subcontractor at one of the businesses and owned a few taxis. He was from the Mpophomeni area.

Another local businessman, who declined to be named due to the violent nature of the crime, also agreed that it was an unusual occurrence.

It is very unusual to see such a brazen crime like this take place. But this is Mzansi and we should expect something like this in the CBD.

AET spokesperson Renee Veenstra said that they responded to a call for help from a WhatsApp group.

We received a message on the local WhatsApp group and responded. SAPS then took over the crime scene.”

SAPS KZN spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the Pietermaritzburg police are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, a 50-year-old man was at his place of employment on Greyling Street when two unknown men entered and allegedly shot him. He was declared dead at the scene,” said Ngcobo.