Mystery of Prestbury’s big bang solved

By Nosipho Gumede

A loud explosion shook the Prestbury community on Tuesday night.

Worried residents took to Whatsapp groups to ask each other what had happened. Residents even thought a substation had exploded. However, it was finally ascertained that a gas bottle had exploded in someone’s yard.

According to one of the Lower Prestbury Active Patrol team members Tyrone Du Plessis, who attended the scene, one of the residents noticed that their gas bottle was leaking.

“They acted swiftly and took the gas bottle out into the yard, which is where it exploded. It was so loud, we all thought a substation had exploded,” said Du Plessis.

He added that no one was hurt in the process and no property was damaged in the explosion.

Ward Councilor

Ward councilor Ross Strachan thanked Lower Prestbury Active Patrol team members for their rapid response and patrols in a WhatsApp message on the local Prestbury WhatsApp group.

A big thank you to Tyrone, Kevin, Megan, Gareth, Jason, Margaret, Matthew, Colonel Scheepers and his wife, Byron and his wife who were also at the scene, for their rapid response and patrol. The team even escorted me around when we were investigating the electricity issue,” said Strachan.

He added that the team needs more support, encouragement and motivation for their efforts in protecting the community.