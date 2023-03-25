National athletics events in PMB a boon for street traders

Jerry Barnes

Pietermaritzburg hosted the ongoing Athletics South Africa (ASA) U16, U18 and U20 Track and Field National Championships at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium this week.

This not only brought the excitement of a national event as well as visitors to the City of Choice, but also provided an unexpected business boost to local street vendors.

During the official kick-off of the ASA’s national event on Wednesday, Weekend Witness spoke to a couple of hawkers inside and outside the stadium.

It was clear that the youth track and field competition not only attracted the best youth athletes in the City, but owners of small businesses travelled from all over KwaZulu-Natal to make money in the City of Choice.

Surprisingly, the majority of them do not sell fruit, sweets, chips, hotdogs or any other sort of take-away.

They are mostly selling basic items needed by athletes like sunglasses, sweatbands, watches, caps, bangles, tumblers, necklaces and even rings.

About 18 to 25 stalls around the stadium were operating on day one and the number is likely to increase during the finals on Saturday.

Besides the locals coming from townships such as Ashdown, Imbali, Sobantu, Edendale and Caluza, others came from Camperdown, Table Mountain, Mooi River, Estcourt, Ladysmith and Newcastle.

One of the vendors outside Msunduzi Athletics Stadium, Thembi Mwasa from Ladysmith, told Weekend Witness that she is motivated to travel around the country selling her items during the regional, provincial and national events.

Mwasa also indicated that she and others will stay for three days — day and night — selling items around the stadium area.

This type of business of selling during the sport events is my life and runs in my blood. I keep in touch with all the sport events around KwaZulu-Natal through my contacts and sometimes I go out of my province, just to sell. We are here for three days, we sit outside for the whole day selling and at night we squat somewhere inside the stadium.

Lindiwe Mlondo from Newcastle said she keeps track of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and ASA’s events around the country in order to sell, and she will be around Msunduzi Athletics Stadium for three days.

“This is our bread and butter. Without such events our lives are doomed,” she said.

Mkhambathini (Table Mountain) resident Janet Mazibuko said a number of hawkers depend on such events for a livelihood and it’s high time for the organisers to officially recognise them and offer some sort of assistance such as shelters outside the stadium.

We really need to officially engage with them because you can imagine if it were to rain. We need proper stalls for us to sell from or at least gazebos

The KZNA president, Steve Nkasi, said most of the events held in the City do not only bring tourists and a chance to display hospitality, but “ordinary street vendors from the local townships and even well established companies cash in”, said Mkasi.