Nersa rejects tariff increase

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Oh no, you don’t, Msundusi.

That’s the sentiment of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) as it rejected Msunduzi Municipality’s 21,49% electricity tariff increase this week.

Ratepayeres, residents’ associations and business under Msunduzi Municipality are rejoicing after Nersa approved only a 15,1% increase.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba confirmed that Nersa has approved a 15,1% hike.

To this, the city’s three percent markup will be added, making it an effective 18,1% hike in total.

On March 31, Msunduzi Municipality passed their 21,49% tariff increase even though Nersa had recommended 15,1% plus three percent based on the municipal guidelines.

On June 15, Nersa held a public hearing where Msunduzi made their submission about the 21,49% tariff increase; however, that application was opposed by Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB), supported by Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc).

The municipality had to submit supporting information on why they wanted 21,49% but this was rejected by Nersa on Thursday.

Marrc

Marrc chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said they are relieved that Nersa approved their guideline increase of 15,1% and rejected the municipality’s 21,49%.

He said the municipality’s proposed increase was grossly unacceptable and unfair to residents who are having to bear massive rates and tariff increases come July 1.

Residents have been battered from all directions with food and transport increases and now have to endure more increases from the municipality. Marrc is disappointed at the public participation process and the municipality failed to [follow] the processes according to the Constitution and Municipal System Act. Their imbizos and consultation meetings were just a tick-box exercise with no public participation whatsoever.

“These processes are a futile exercise and further entrenches the inequality in the billing system where only 30% of residents, businesses and some government departments pay towards the revenue… This is not financially sustainable in the long term,” he said.

He said other community service charges will increase from between 500% to 8 500% and a trip to a swimming pool (when it is open) will cost R140.

“Residents are in for a tough time and need to rise up against these social injustices by the municipality. We are calling on residents to become more active in their communities and establish resident and ratepayer associations and civic organisations to fight for their human and civic rights.”

Msunduzi economic development agency

Msunduzi economic development agency (Meda) chairperson Kantha Naidoo said 15,1% is a bittersweet victory.

“We acknowledge that increases need to happen for the city to move forward. However, businesses are trading in very tough conditions. Nevertheless we are grateful for small mercies and this is certainly one of them. It is also disappointing to note that our municipality looks to overburden a selected few who do pay, just to keep the city afloat.”

PMCB Chairperson Melanie Vaness said after the city council approved an electricity increase of 21,49% in their draft budget, they requested a Nersa public meeting to be heard on the matter.

“I am pleased to advise that we were successful in opposing Msunduzi Municipality’s application…” Cameron Brisbane of Chase Valley Corridor Civic Association said it was fully expected that Nersa would not approve an increase over the recommended 15,1% for municipalities.

Only six municipalities across the country submitted motivations for increases over that figure, with Msunduzi the highest. At the public hearing held on June 15, officials made a very poor case for exceeding the recommended increase.

“Nersa’s recommendation was based on the increase approved for Eskom bulk sales to municipalities of 18,49%, assuming around 70% of a municipality’s costs are bulk purchases — the rest being salaries, payments to maintenance contractors, spares, etc. at around seven percent They still do not take note that the municipality is passing on the increase not only on consumption, but also MCB and administration charges, which make up a sizeable portion of domestic customers’ accounts.”