Nersa responds to Msunduzi tariff increase

By Lethiwe Makhanya

National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has rejected Msunduzi Municipality’s 21,49% tariff increase and approved only 15.1%.

This was confirmed by the city manager Lulamile Mapholoba who said he was rushing to a meeting and referred The Witness to the communication department to assist with more answers.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said they have received the response from Nersa and they will taking it to council on Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ : Msunduzi waits with bated breath for approved tariff increase

The increase is expected to kick in from July 1 this year.

On March 31, Msunduzi Municipality passed their 21,49% tariff increase even though Nersa and recommended 15,1% plus 3% based on the municipal guidelines.

On June 15, Nersa held a public hearing where Msunduzi made their submission about the 21,49% tariff increase; however, that application was opposed by Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) and was supported by Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc).

ALSO READ | Residents march to protest about deteriorating services in the city

They both wrote objection letters to Nersa explaining why they are opposing.

Msunduzi Municipality also had to submit a backup information to Nersa as to why they wanted 21.49%.