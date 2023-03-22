New homeless shelter in PMB

Chanel George

Human Rights Day on Tuesday was a fitting time to announce the site for Pietermaritzburg’s new homeless shelter that is in the process of being established.

Msunduzi Municipality has partnered with the PMB Homeless Network (PHN) in its ongoing project to create a homeless shelter to restore the basic human rights and dignity of the city’s homeless community.

The PHN on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Msunduzi Municipality on the homeless shelter, for which the municipality has given permission for the use of land in 30 Doull Road in Mayors Walk.

Deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, who previously met with some of the homeless, saw the need for the municipality to intervene, given the issues surrounding homelessness in the city.

With this approach being used for the first time in the country, let’s strive and work together to achieve our vision,” said Mkhize.

The PHN was formed in collaboration with various stakeholders to assist in removing the homeless off the streets.

Coalition of organisations

It is a coalition of like-minded organisations, which include the Msunduzi Municipality, business fighting crime, local churches, charities such as One Life Foundation and Life Changer, social services providers, activists and volunteers, who are all committed to protecting and promoting the human rights of homeless people in our city.

The network is the first of its kind in the area and its mission is to create opportunities for those who are homeless in Pietermaritzburg.

These options include providing a warm, clean and safe environment for them to sleep, providing legal and social aid, educational support, job training and health services, and enabling them to access their basic human rights and dignity.

Each organisation within the PHN is committed to finding solutions to the growing homeless population and work is well under way to create a sustainable, person-centred, multi-level facility to address the dire needs of the homeless in our city.

The main focus of this facility will be rehabilitation and restoration.

Chairperson of PHN

Caroline Holley, chairperson of the PHN, and co-founder of Life Changer, said they are launching the shelter on Human Rights Day to recognise that everyone deserves access to basic human rights and dignity, regardless of their housing status.

“Our constitution states that everyone in South Africa has the right to adequate housing. This includes the homeless community. No one should be deprived of the security and comfort of a home, let alone a roof over their heads, especially because of their circumstances.

PHN believes no one in our society should have to suffer the injustice of living a life on the street, deprived of shelter, warmth and basic necessities. One of the defining parts of our mission is to afford everyone a chance to be empowered to succeed in life and not just to reduce homelessness, but to end it for good

“Our network is also committed to working with all residents and business owners within our city, to grow and develop a homeless shelter which we can all be proud of and to restore some much-needed love and pride in the communities in which we work and live,” added Holley.

PHN invites other stakeholders to collaborate and make this project a success. For more information about the PMB Homeless Network, contact them via Facebook @PMBHomelessNetwork or email info@pmbhomeless.co.za