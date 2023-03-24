New renal unit at Mediclinic officially opened

Akheel Sewsunker

There was a chorus of cheers as the ribbon was cut, officially opening the new renal unit at Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The new renal unit, located on the ground floor, will ensure easier access to the facility.

The ribbon was cut by nephrologist Dr Mitesh Singh, who attends to renal patients. He said the expansion of the renal service was an important step for the unit and the hospital.

“It is quite a momentous occasion for us to be able to open a bigger, more spacious and more advanced unit for the group of patients that we started with. We have expanded the service from six different stations to 14 different stations.

Having capacity that we have now further allows patients to access good quality dialysis as well as a pre-dialysis programme to assist, monitor and stabilise patients so that when they need to start treatment for dialysis, they are already familiar with the environment

Marketing manager

Reshnee Beekrum, the marketing manager of Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg, thanked the patients as well as the renal unit team. “This team works tirelessly to help their patients. They are often in good spirits and are positive,” said Beekrum.