Newly-formed Ward 33 association meets councillor

By Akheel Sewsunker

The newly constituted Corridor Civic Association (BCCA) held a meeting to introduce the association and its new leadership to Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy.

Pranil Mahabeer, the BCCA chairperson, handed a memorandum containing a priority list highlighting areas that urgently required the councillor’s assistance to address. He also presented the BCCA’s constitution to Reddy.

BCCA serves the communities of the Brookside Village, Jika Joe and Manor Gardens. We have representatives from each area that are represented on their Manco.

“This would also be an opportunity to engage with the ward councillor on how they aim to work together for the betterment of the Brookside Village, Jika Joe and Manor Gardens,” Mahabeer said in a statement.

He called the engagement the start of a collaboration between the councillor and BCCA. “This is a start of many engagements with the ward councillor to unite our communities and address the many challenges.

“BCCA looks forward to engaging with the councillor and her office in the near future to bring about positive change in the community,” said Mahabeer.

The BCCA will be embarking on a membership drive and residents from Brookside Village, Jika Joe and Manor Gardens are encouraged to join the association. To join, contact either Pranil Mahabeer at 082 959 5574 or Nazia Velu at 061 445 5156.