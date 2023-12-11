‘No shooting at Liberty Mall,’ says management

By Witness Reporter

Liberty Midlands Mall dispelled false information circulating on chat groups regarding a shootout in the parking lot on Sunday.

However, it confirmed that the security team was alerted to a suspicious vehicle confirmed to be linked to another incident on Saturday.

In a statement, the general manager of Liberty Midlands Mall Desmond Heunis said on Sunday, at about 2.39 pm, the security team was alerted to a suspicious vehicle that had entered the parking lot.

“Taking swift action, the security team pursued the vehicle, which proceeded to exit the property, damaging the boom and gate at entrance three.”

The vehicle is confirmed to be linked to a breaking-and-entering incident involving another vehicle on Saturday.

“Despite false information being circulated regarding an alleged shooting, Liberty Midlands Mall confirms that there were no injuries reported, and the mall is trading as normal.”